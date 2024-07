Bouchard (back) has gone 5-for-11 with two doubles, three walks, four runs and one RBI in three games for Triple-A Albuquerque since the Rockies optioned him June 29.

Before he was optioned to Albuquerque, Bouchard was contending with a back injury, but he has since overcome the health concern. The 28-year-old should continue to play at least semi-regularly at the Triple-A level and will look to perform well enough to earn another look with the Rockies later this season.