The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bouchard's opportunity to return to the big-league club comes as a result of Nolan Jones (back) landing on the 10-day injured list. Bouchard has spent much of the season with Colorado, slashing .200/.307/.318 with a home run, eight RBI and four steals over 102 plate appearances. He was sent down to the minors in late June after battling a back injury and hit .357 with a long ball, seven RBI and a steal across seven contests prior to being recalled.