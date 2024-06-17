Bouchard (ankle) has been cleared to run from home plate to first base at half speed in recent days in addition to participating in fielding drills, MLB.com reports.

Bouchard is expected to take part in more running drills Monday, and the Rockies could be ready to have him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The 28-year-old shouldn't be in line for an extended stay on the 10-day injured list, but he may not have a regular role waiting for him with the big club once activated. Bouchard had been serving as the Rockies' primary left fielder prior to landing on the shelf, but Nolan Jones has since returned from the IL and has reclaimed that role.