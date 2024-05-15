Bouchard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Rockies haven't indicated that Bouchard is dealing with an injury or illness, so he'll find himself out of the starting nine for a third straight game in what looks to be a performance-related benching. Jake Cave will draw a third start in row in right field at Bouchard's expense, but both are likely to see reductions in playing time in the near future with Kris Bryant (back) on the cusp of a return from the injured list.