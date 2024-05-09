Share Video

Bouchard will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Giants.

Bouchard will pick up his fourth straight start in right field and looks to have re-emerged as the Rockies' preferred option at that position over the likes of Jake Cave and Hunter Goodman. Over his prior three starts, Bouchard has gone 5-for-10 with a home run, two doubles and two walks.

