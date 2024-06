Bouchard was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals with back tightness, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bouchard awkwardly fielded a ball in the third inning and was replaced in right field by Jake Cave to start the fourth. Bouchard was activated from the 10-day IL on Wednesday with an ankle injury, so Saturday's back issues are new. The Rockies will have a team day off Monday after closing their series with the Nationals on Sunday.