Bouchard reached base three times Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Pirates.

Bouchard followed teammate Jacob Stallings' two-run blast with a shot of his own during a second inning that saw the Rockies jump out to an early three-run lead. It was the first homer for Bouchard, who later added a double for his first multi-hit effort of the season. Bouchard got the starting nod against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter, marking his first start in four games as he appears to be mired on the short side of a platoon in right field with Jake Cave, pending the return of Kris Bryant (back), who's currently on the injured list.