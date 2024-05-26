The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Bouchard will move back up to the big club after the Rockies placed outfielder Jordan Beck (hand) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bouchard was sent down to Triple-A on May 21 after slashing .222/.333/.370 with one home run and three RBI over 63 plate appearances in the majors. He showed improvement in his short stint in the minors, going 6-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI over his last four games with Albuquerque. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies, but Bouchard may be ticketed for a short-side platoon role while he's up with the Rockies.