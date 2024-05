Bouchard went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Monday against the Guardians.

Bouchard was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday to replace Jordan Beck (hand). He's started both games in left field since, batting seventh and eighth in the lineup. Bouchard should have some consistent playing time in front of him, as Nolan Jones (back) is still at least a few days away from beginning a new rehab assignment.