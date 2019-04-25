Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Posts three hits
Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and four RBI in a 10-2 victory against the Rays on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old has showcased pop and power early this season. While the bomb Wednesday was just his fourth this year, it was his 13th extra-base hit. He's slashing .283/.308/.515 and has swiped seven bases with only one caught stealing. Mondesi also has 20 RBI and 13 runs in 99 at-bats.
