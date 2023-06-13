Mondesi (knee) was shut down from all baseball activity Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Mondesi has been on the 60-day injured list since the beginning of the season due to the ACL tear he suffered last season. His rehab process has been slow, and although Mondesi has been without a return timeline all season, pausing all baseball activities will likely push back his season debut even further.
