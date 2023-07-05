Mondesi (knee) remains shut down from baseball activities, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox made the decision three weeks ago to shut Mondesi down from baseball activities as he worked on regaining strength in his surgically repaired left knee. Evidently, the club isn't satisfied that he's made enough progress in that area, so the shutdown remains. Mondesi's timetable is open-ended.
