Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Mondesi (knee) has been shut down again, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Mondesi resumed baseball activities at the beginning of August and had recently advanced to facing live pitching, but his surgically-repaired left knee is apparently barking again. The 28-year-old speedster hasn't appeared in a game at any level this season, and time is running out for him to do so in 2023.