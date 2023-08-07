Mondesi was spotted taking grounders, hitting and running Monday, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.
Mondesi has been shut down from all baseball activity since June 13 while working to regain strength in his surgically repaired left knee, so this is a significant step in the right direction. However, the Red Sox have been quiet about a timetable for his return, making it unclear whether the 28-year-old could get back on the field before the 2023 campaign ends.
