Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday that Mondesi (knee) hasn't suffered a setback but rather is still working to regain strength in his surgically repaired left knee, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bloom was addressing reporters one day after it was reported that Mondesi has been shut down from all baseball activities. He noted that the team has "been working hard to get strength back in that leg" so that Mondesi can progress to game action, but "there's been this recurrent soreness" that hasn't allowed it to happen so the club is hitting the pause button. Mondesi almost certainly isn't going to come back before the All-Star break at this point, if he makes it back at all this season.