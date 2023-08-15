Mondesi (knee) has progressed to facing live pitching at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

He's also been running and taking grounders and it's possible Mondesi could be ready to play in games within a couple weeks. Mondesi just recently came back from a lengthy shutdown period as he worked to regain strength in his surgically repaired left knee, and it appears he's finally making some real progress. Joining the Red Sox before the end of the season has not been ruled out, but Mondesi still has plenty of hurdles to clear.