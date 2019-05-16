Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Runs wild again in loss
Mondesi went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.
It's the second time in the last week Mondesi has swiped two bags in the same game, pushing his league-leading SB total up to 15. The 23-year-old is also slashing .281/.317/.497, numbers right in line with last year's second-half breakout, and he has five homers, 24 runs and 35 RBI through 42 games on the season. The only thing that seems to be holding him back as a fantasy asset is the quality of the lineup around him.
