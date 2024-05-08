Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Marsh (elbow) remains on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday versus the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh was terrific in his lone rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, striking out six over four shutout innings. The right-hander threw only 53 pitches in the outing, so he could be limited a bit from a workload perspective against the Angels. Marsh has missed the last couple weeks with a bruised right elbow.