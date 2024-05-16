Share Video

Marsh (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings as the Royals fell 4-2 to the Mariners. He struck out seven.

The right-hander generated 30 called or swinging strikes among his 102 pitches -- his biggest workload of the season -- but didn't get enough support from his offense or defense to avoid his first loss. A stint on the injured list after taking a comebacker off his pitching elbow hasn't derailed Marsh's momentum, as he's given up just two earned runs total over his last four starts while posting a 21:7 K:BB in his last 20.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Tigers.

