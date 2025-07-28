Marsh received an injection for his sore right shoulder last week, MLB.com reports.

Marsh has yet to pitch at any level this season after he first experienced shoulder tightness early on during spring training before suffering multiple setbacks in the subsequent months. He's in the midst of a rest period while he waits for the injection to alleviate the discomfort in his shoulder, but if the shot provides the desired effect, he could soon restart a throwing program. Even if he's able to steer clear of any further setbacks, Marsh will likely require an extended ramp-up program and probably won't be a realistic candidate to return from the 60-day injured list until late August at the soonest.