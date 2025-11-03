Marsh underwent surgery in October to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Marsh missed the entire 2025 season with shoulder issues and it was concluded last month that surgery was required. He is expected to need around a year to recover, so the right-hander is unlikely to be ready to pitch in a big-league game again until 2027. Marsh posted a 4.53 ERA and 123:39 K:BB over 129 innings for Kansas City in 2024.