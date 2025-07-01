Marsh (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing and will be re-evaluated July 9, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Marsh has experienced multiple setbacks in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement that emerged at the start of Spring Training. During his initial rehab attempt in early April, the right-hander appeared in extended spring training games, but in this latest effort, he had not progressed to facing hitters before being shut down again, per manager Matt Quatraro. The 27-year-old has made 33 career MLB starts between 2023 and 2024, including 25 starts last season in which he posted a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 129.0 innings. His timeline to return remains uncertain, and even if healthy, Marsh may face an uphill battle to reclaim a spot in the starting rotation.