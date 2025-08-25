The Royals announced Aug. 15 that Marsh hasn't resumed throwing since receiving an injection for his sore right shoulder at the end of July, MLB.com reports.

Marsh has been on the shelf throughout 2025 after he first experienced shoulder tightness during his offseason throwing program and then experienced multiple setbacks over the ensuing months. The Royals are hopeful that the injection will help resolve the discomfort in his shoulder, but Marsh hopes of contributing at any point this season appear to have been dashed. He could start throwing again in September, but the Royals' main focus seems to be ensuring that Marsh has a normal offseason and is ready to compete for a spot on the big-league pitching staff next spring.