The White Sox signed Marsh (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Marsh has not pitched since 2024 due to shoulder issues and is still working his way back from October 2025 labrum surgery. It's unclear what kind of limitations he might have during spring training, but Marsh could provide viable rotation depth in 2027 if he can bounce back from a health perspective. The 28-year-old logged a 4.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 123:39 K:BB over 129 innings for the Royals in 2024.