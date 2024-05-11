Marsh did not factor into the decision Friday against the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Marsh (elbow) looked sharp in his return from the injured list, tossing 85 pitches (59 strikes). The Kansas City right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.53 with the effort, maintaining his momentum after he tossed 10 shutout innings in his last two outings before the injured list stint. Marsh is scheduled to make his next start against the Mariners on the road.