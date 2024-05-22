Marsh (4-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Marsh completed six innings for just the second time this year, earning his second quality start in the process. He gave up a two-run triple to Matt Vierling and an RBI single to Colt Keith as the Tigers rallied in the fourth inning, but that was all of the damage. Marsh has limited opponents to one earned run or less in five of his eight starts this season, maintaining a strong 2.72 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 43 innings. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Minnesota.