The Royals reinstated Marsh (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Marsh made his lone rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on May 5, striking out six and giving up one hit and one walk over four shutout innings while throwing 53 pitches. To make room for Marsh, the Royals optioned southpaw Daniel Lynch to Triple-A Omaha. Marsh will take the mound and start in Friday's series opener against the Angels.