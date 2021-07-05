Benintendi is on the bench for Monday's series opener against the Reds.
He sits just a day after being activated from the injured list and going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Hunter Dozier will start in left field Monday, with Hanser Alberto filling in at third base.
