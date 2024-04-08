Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Royals.
Benintendi drove in a run on a fifth-inning single for his first RBI of the year. He's been absolutely miserable at the plate in the early going, slashing just .139/.184/.139 with just five base hits and his one RBI in 36 at-bats.
