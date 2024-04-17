Benintendi is not listed amongst the starters for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Benintendi started in the first game of the twin bill and went 1-for-4 in a 4-2 loss, but he will get a break for the second contest. The 29-year-old now has a .175/.224/.190 slash line through 16 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On base three times Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plagued by hand injury last season•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Likely to bat leadoff?•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Riding pine in finale•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting nightcap•