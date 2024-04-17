Share Video

Benintendi is not listed amongst the starters for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Benintendi started in the first game of the twin bill and went 1-for-4 in a 4-2 loss, but he will get a break for the second contest. The 29-year-old now has a .175/.224/.190 slash line through 16 games this season.

