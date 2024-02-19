White Sox manager Pedro Grifol listed Benintendi when asked Monday about potential leadoff hitters, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grifol said he had a few players in mind, but Benintendi is the only one he mentioned by name, suggesting the 29-year-old could be the favorite to hit at the top of the batting order. It's not a surprise, especially considering the team's lack of options. Benintendi's first season in Chicago in 2023 was a lackluster one, as he slashed just .262/.326/.356 with five home runs and 13 stolen bases. He has four years and $66.4 million remaining on his contract.