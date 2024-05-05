Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Benintendi is 1-for-12 over his previous three games and will sit Sunday as lefty Matthew Liberatore pitches for St. Louis. Robbie Grossman is starting in left field and batting leadoff.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Cranks two homers in victory•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits amid season-long slump•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting in second matchup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On base three times Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plagued by hand injury last season•