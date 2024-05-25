Benintendi went 0-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Orioles.
Benintendi has hit just .145 across 19 games in May and is hitless in five of his last seven starts. He did manage to swipe his second bag of the season, though that's hardly a consolation given his .183/.213/.263 line across 183 plate appearances for the season.
