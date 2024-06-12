The White Sox reinstated Benintendi (Achilles) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Benintendi played two rehab games in rookie ball, going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored, and he's now been given the green light to return to the White Sox. He won't start Wednesday against Seattle, as Corey Julks will instead get the nod in left field, but Benintendi should slide back into an everyday role beginning Thursday. Duke Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.