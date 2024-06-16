Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The lefty-hitting Benintendi will cede left field to Corey Julks while the Diamondbacks bring southpaw Jordan Montgomery to the hill for the series finale. Since returning from the injured list Wednesday, Benintendi has made two starts and has gone 3-for-6 with a double, two walks and a run.
