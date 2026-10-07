Benintendi is absent from the lineup Wednesday for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians.

The Guardians are starting a right-handed opener in Daniel Espino, but with either lefties Foster Griffin or Joey Cantillo likely to pitch in bulk relief, the lefty-swinging Benintendi will begin the contest on the bench. Benintendi is 1-for-5 with one RBI and a 2:3 BB:K so far during the postseason. Sam Antonacci is occupying the designated hitter spot, and Randal Grichuk will play left field as the White Sox try to close out the Guardians.

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