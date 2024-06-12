Benintendi (Achilles) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game versus the Mariners, Daryl Van Schowen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Benintendi has played two rehab games with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate and gone 3-for-5 with one home run and two walks. The left Achilles tendinitis that sent Benintendi to the IL at the beginning of June no longer appears to be a concern, so he will regain his role as the team's everyday left fielder.