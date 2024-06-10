Benintendi (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Benintendi landed on the 10-day injured list June 2 with left Achilles' tendinitis but looks to be tracking toward a short-term stay on the shelf. He'll likely need at least a couple of games in the minors to regain his timing at the plate in addition to proving that he can hold up to a full nine innings in the outfield, but Benintendi may be ready to rejoin the big club at some point later this week during its seven-game road trip.