Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Brewers.

Benintendi helped the White Sox jump on Freddy Peralta early, slugging a solo home run in the first inning. It was his fifth home run of the season and third since returning from the injured list April 17. However, in that 11-game span, he has only four RBI, four runs scored and no additional extra-base hits.