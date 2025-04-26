Benintendi is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Benintendi's left-handed bat will step out of the starting nine Saturday with southpaw Jeffrey Springs set to toe the slab for the A's. Brooks Baldwin will start in left field with Benintendi out, and Bobby Dalbec will claim the open spot in the lineup while starting at first base.
