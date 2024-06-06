Manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Benintendi (Achilles) will begin running Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Grifol also said that Benintendi will take batting practice Thursday in addition to running. The 29-year-old outfielder landed on the injured list Sunday due to left Achilles tendinitis, and how he feels after Thursday could help determine his chances of returning when eligible June 12.
