Manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Benintendi (Achilles) will begin running Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grifol also said that Benintendi will take batting practice Thursday in addition to running. The 29-year-old outfielder landed on the injured list Sunday due to left Achilles tendinitis, and how he feels after Thursday could help determine his chances of returning when eligible June 12.

