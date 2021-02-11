The Royals agreed to acquire Benintendi (ribs) from the Red Sox Wednesday in a three-team trade that includes the Mets, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 26-year-old went 4-for-39 with a 32.7 percent strikeout rate through the first couple weeks of the 2020 season before being shut down with a rib injury, and he's now set to begin the 2021 campaign with the Royals. Benintendi had a .796 OPS over his first four big-league seasons with the Red Sox and should slot into the starting role in the outfield for the Royals. He's set to earn $6.6 million this season and is under team control for his final year of arbitration in 2022. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, Franchy Cordero is set to head to Boston while Khalil Lee will go to the Mets.