The Royals signed Brach to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.
Brach didn't take long to find an opportunity with another organization after the Mets released him last week. The 34-year-old will bring a wealth of MLB experience to the Kansas City bullpen, but he likely won't be trusted to handle high-leverage work to begin the season even if he's able to win a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster. Over the past two seasons, Brach has posted a 5.54 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 9.7 K-BB% across 66.2 innings.