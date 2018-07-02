Keller (2-3) allowed one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out three across eight innings to take the loss Sunday against the Mariners.

Keller was a tough-luck loser, outdueled by by James Paxton despite recording his third consecutive quality start. He has increased his workload with each start, and has now surpassed 100 pitches in each of his past two efforts. While he lacks strikeouts, he has generated groundballs at a 59 percent rate and allowed only one home run in his 56 innings. That number is likely to rise as the season wears on, but his FIP suggests that he is deserving of good results.