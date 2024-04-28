The White Sox selected Keller's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Keller was built up slowly in spring training while he completed his recovery from offseason thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, but he was deemed ready to go for the start of the Triple-A season. He made three starts for Charlotte prior to his call-up, working at least five innings each time out while pitching to a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 16 innings. Keller is expected to give the White Sox a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the time being, but he could eventually emerge as a candidate for the big-league rotation if back-end starter Chris Flexen fails to perform well enough to hold down that role on a more permanent basis.