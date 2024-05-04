Keller (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against St. Louis.

Keller coughed up a pair of runs in the first inning but kept the Cardinals in check until he was charged with another run in the fifth. He forced 12 swinging strikes but needed 102 pitches to get through 4.2 frames. Keller registered a 4.50 ERA across three starts with Triple-A Charlotte before his promotion to the MLB level and it's unclear what role the White Sox plan on using him in moving forward.