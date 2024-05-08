Keller allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks with no strikeouts across three innings Tuesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller pitched as a traditional starter May 1, but he was shifted back to the bullpen after Mike Clevinger was promoted to the majors. Keller pitched effectively in his return to relief and followed Mike Soroka into the game. However, due to his lack of strikeouts and relatively low win potential, Keller isn't likely to generate much fantasy intrigue.