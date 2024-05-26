Keller signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After clearing waivers upon being designated for assignment by the White Sox last week, Keller elected free agency and quickly caught on with a new club on a big-league deal. Keller is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the Brewers and should serve as a long-relief option for the duration of his stay with Boston. Prior to being cut by the White Sox, Keller made five appearances (two starts) and pitched to a 4.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 16.2 innings.