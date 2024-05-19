Keller (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the White Sox were downed 6-1 by the Yankees, coughing up six runs (five earned) on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander served up a pair of homers to Juan Soto in the first and fifth innings, with Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton taking Keller deep in between. Troubles keeping the ball in the park are nothing new for him, as he got tagged for 35 home runs over 273.1 innings in 2021-22 while with the Royals. Keller's spot in the White Sox rotation is my no means secure, but if he takes his next scheduled turn at home next week against the Orioles, he'll carry a 4.86 ERA and 1.38 WHIP to the mound.