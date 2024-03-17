Keller underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery over the offseason, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Keller dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms on a couple occasions last season while with the Royals and evidently at some point opted for surgery. He inked a minor-league deal with the White Sox last week and "threw the ball really well" during a recent live batting practice session, per manager Pedro Grifol. Keller is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Charlotte but could become an option for Chicago's rotation before long.
More News
-
White Sox's Brad Keller: Gets NRI deal from White Sox•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Managing thoracic outlet symptoms•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Brad Keller: Making progress in recovery•